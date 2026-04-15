Assurant's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) provides protection services to connected devices, homes, and automobiles. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners insurance. The leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AIZ to report a profit of $5.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 59.3% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect AIZ to report EPS of $20.75, up 5% from $19.77 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $22.34 in fiscal 2027.

AIZ stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.9% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 10, AIZ reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 8.7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $5.61 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.55. The company’s revenue was $3.4 billion, up 7.9% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AIZ stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” AIZ’s average analyst price target is $260, indicating a potential upside of 17% from the current levels.