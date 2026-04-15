Assurant's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Atlanta, Georgia-based Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) provides protection services to connected devices, homes, and automobiles. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company offers mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, insurance products, vehicle protection, and housing-related coverage, including lender-placed, renters, and homeowners insurance. The leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect AIZ to report a profit of $5.40 per share on a diluted basis, up 59.3% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect AIZ to report EPS of $20.75, up 5% from $19.77 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $22.34 in fiscal 2027.
AIZ stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 9.9% gains over the same time frame.
On Feb. 10, AIZ reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down by 8.7% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $5.61 beat Wall Street expectations of $5.55. The company’s revenue was $3.4 billion, up 7.9% year over year.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on AIZ stock is reasonably bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of nine analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” AIZ’s average analyst price target is $260, indicating a potential upside of 17% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.