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Corn Starting Wednesday on a Higher Note

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain

Corn price action is up 3 to 3 ½ cents in the nearbys so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed out the Tuesday session on a mixed note, with front months up 1 ½ to 2 ¾ cents and other contracts fractionally lower. Open interest was up 19,559 contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 cents at $4.05. 

On Tuesday morning, USDA reported private export sales of 316,000 MT to Mexico (65,000 for 2025/26, 139,000 MT for 2026/27, and 112,000 MT for 2027/28), with another 120,000 MT sold to unknown destinations for the current marketing year.

EIA will be out with their weekly petroleum status report later this morning, as traders are looking for US ethanol production in the week that ended on 4/10 to be steady to slightly lower vs. the previous week.

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian corn crop raised by 1.3 MMT to 139.57 MMT. The second crop was hiked by 0.68 MMT to 109.12 MMT, as the first crop was up 0.62 MMT to 27.35 MMT.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.43, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 3 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.05, up 3 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.52 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.70 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 3 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.27 1/8, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 474-0 +3-4 +0.74%
Corn
ZCN26 456-2 +3-6 +0.83%
Corn
ZCK26 446-6 +3-6 +0.85%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3447 +0.0350 +0.81%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0889 +0.0372 +0.92%
US Corn Price Idx

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