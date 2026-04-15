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IQVIA Holdings Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
IQVIA Holdings Inc logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is a global healthcare intelligence company that supports pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device firms across the entire drug lifecycle, from early-stage research to commercialization. With a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, it combines large-scale healthcare data, advanced analytics, and clinical trial services to help clients develop treatments faster and make more informed decisions.

The company is ready to release its FY2026 Q1 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect IQVIA to report a profit of $2.51 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.9% year over year from $2.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded consensus estimates in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once. 

For the current fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect the company’s diluted EPS to grow by 6.4% annually to $11.50, followed by an 11.9% improvement to $12.87 in fiscal 207. 

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 16.1%, trailing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has increased by 28.9%, but surpassing the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.4% return.

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On Mar. 16, IQVIA announced the launch of IQVIA.ai, a unified agentic AI platform designed to help life sciences companies improve operations, decision-making, and innovation across clinical, commercial, and real-world settings. Built in collaboration with NVIDIA, the platform combines IQVIA’s healthcare data and AI expertise with advanced tools such as NVIDIA Nemotron and NeMo to deliver secure, scalable, and regulatory-compliant AI solutions. 

IQVIA has been investing heavily in AI, with over 100 patents filed and more than 150 intelligent agents already deployed. Investors seem delighted, sending IQVIA shares up 2.2% in the next trading session. 

Wall Street analysts have been very bullish about IQVIA’s future. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Strong Buy.” Opinions include 18 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and three “Hold.” The mean price target of $229.48 implies a 30.9% upside from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.83 +0.86 +0.58%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index
IQV 175.28 +3.29 +1.91%
Iqvia Holdings Inc

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