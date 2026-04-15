Here's What to Expect From Incyte’s Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $19 billion, Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing targeted therapies, primarily in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in small-molecule drugs that modulate specific biological pathways, particularly those involved in cancer and immune system disorders.

The company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect INCY to report a profit of $1.21 per share, up 36% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the specialty drugmaker to post EPS of $6.53, a 17% surge from $5.58 in fiscal 2025.

INCY stock has climbed 65% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 28.9% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV) 7.4% return over the same period.

Incyte has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to strong revenue growth driven by its key drugs like Jakafi and Opzelura, along with contributions from newer therapies that have diversified its portfolio. Positive investor sentiment has also been fueled by progress in its pipeline, including late-stage candidates and potential new approvals, which signal future growth.

Analysts' consensus rating on INCY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buy,” 14 "Holds,” and one "Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $109.27 implies an upswing potential of 11.9% from the current market prices.