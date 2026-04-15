Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Here's What to Expect From Incyte’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Incyte Corp_ phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Incyte Corp_ phone and logo-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $19 billion, Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing targeted therapies, primarily in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in small-molecule drugs that modulate specific biological pathways, particularly those involved in cancer and immune system disorders. 

The company is set to unveil its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect INCY to report a profit of $1.21 per share, up 36% from $0.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast the specialty drugmaker to post EPS of $6.53, a 17% surge from $5.58 in fiscal 2025.

www.barchart.com

INCY stock has climbed 65% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX28.9% gain and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV7.4% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Incyte has outperformed the broader market over the past year due to strong revenue growth driven by its key drugs like Jakafi and Opzelura, along with contributions from newer therapies that have diversified its portfolio. Positive investor sentiment has also been fueled by progress in its pipeline, including late-stage candidates and potential new approvals, which signal future growth. 

Analysts' consensus rating on INCY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buy,” 14 "Holds,” and one "Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $109.27 implies an upswing potential of 11.9% from the current market prices.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.83 +0.86 +0.58%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index
INCY 97.69 +2.14 +2.24%
Incyte Corp

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
As Super Micro Computer Unveils New Enterprise Solutions, Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Has Large, Unusual Options Trades - Investors are Bullish on INTC
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Ignore the Anthropic Panic and Keep Buying Palantir Stock, Says Wedbush
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
SanDisk Stock Is Up 2,640% in the Past Year. What’s Next?
Businessman work with ai for economy analysis financial result by digital augmented reality graph by Natee K Jindakum via Shutterstock 5
Anthropic Just Triggered a Frenzied Selloff in Fastly Stock. Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.