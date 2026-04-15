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Starbucks’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock
Starbucks Corp_ logo by- eyewave via iStock

Valued at $111.6 billion by market cap, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is the world’s largest coffeehouse company, operating a global network of retail stores that sell coffee, beverages, food, and related products. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks has built a premium brand centered not just on coffee, but on a consistent “coffeehouse experience” that emphasizes quality, convenience, and customer engagement. 

The coffee chain powerhouse is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SBUX to report a profit of $0.42 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.4% from $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company failed to beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect SBUX to report EPS of $2.31, up 8.5% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 27.3% year over year to $2.94 in fiscal 2027.

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 Over the past year, SBUX stock has gained 15.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.9% gains and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY22.4% gains over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 2, Starbucks took a decisive step to supercharge its China ambitions, finalizing a strategic joint venture with Boyu Capital. The deal hands Boyu a 60% stake in Starbucks’ China retail business, while Starbucks retains 40% ownership and full control of its brand and intellectual property, striking a balance between local agility and global consistency. 

By blending Starbucks’ premium brand power with Boyu’s deep local expertise, the venture is positioned to unlock faster, more disciplined growth and a sharper customer experience across China. Investors welcomed the move, sending SBUX shares up 4.9% in the following trading session.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SBUX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” two advocate a “Moderate Sell,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” SBUX’s average analyst price target is $98.59, indicating a marginal premium from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBUX 98.47 +0.99 +1.02%
Starbucks Corp
XLY 116.44 +2.52 +2.21%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,967.38 +81.14 +1.18%
S&P 500 Index

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