Starbucks’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at $111.6 billion by market cap, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is the world’s largest coffeehouse company, operating a global network of retail stores that sell coffee, beverages, food, and related products. Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Seattle, Starbucks has built a premium brand centered not just on coffee, but on a consistent “coffeehouse experience” that emphasizes quality, convenience, and customer engagement.

The coffee chain powerhouse is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. Ahead of the event, analysts expect SBUX to report a profit of $0.42 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.4% from $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company failed to beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the current year, analysts expect SBUX to report EPS of $2.31, up 8.5% from $2.13 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise 27.3% year over year to $2.94 in fiscal 2027.

Over the past year, SBUX stock has gained 15.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.9% gains and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 22.4% gains over the same time frame.

On Apr. 2, Starbucks took a decisive step to supercharge its China ambitions, finalizing a strategic joint venture with Boyu Capital. The deal hands Boyu a 60% stake in Starbucks’ China retail business, while Starbucks retains 40% ownership and full control of its brand and intellectual property, striking a balance between local agility and global consistency.

By blending Starbucks’ premium brand power with Boyu’s deep local expertise, the venture is positioned to unlock faster, more disciplined growth and a sharper customer experience across China. Investors welcomed the move, sending SBUX shares up 4.9% in the following trading session.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SBUX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” two advocate a “Moderate Sell,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” SBUX’s average analyst price target is $98.59, indicating a marginal premium from the current price levels.