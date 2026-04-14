Dear GameStop Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15

GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock

GameStop (GME) shares are inching higher on Tuesday after the gaming merchandise retailer said it will launch “Power Packs,” a digital trading card platform, on April 15. The post-announcement rally drove GME above its 50-day moving average (MA), signaling that this bullish momentum may sustain in the near term.

Still, disciplined investors are recommended against chasing the momentum in GameStop stock that remains down about 6% versus its year-to-date high.

What Power Packs Launch Means for GameStop Stock

GME’s upcoming launch of Power Packs represents its management’s commitment to expanding the footprint in the high-margin collectibles market.

By partnering with PSA, the industry leader in authentication, GameStop is solving the liquidity friction that plagues physical collectors.

Its upcoming platform will let users open digital packs containing real, graded cards, ranging from Pokémon to Major League Baseball, which would be stored in a secure vault.

For GME shares, this will create a recurring revenue stream through digital sales and instant buyback fees, reinforcing that the firm is now leveraging its brand to capture the booming digital-to-physical hobbyist economy.

Why GME Shares Remain Unattractive in 2026

Risk-averse investors should still practice caution in playing GameStop shares as the fundamental picture for this video games retailer remains as fragile as ever.

The aforementioned digital hype does not fully offset the secular decline in physical disc sales as gaming shifts to all-digital consoles.

Without a consistent track record of core revenue growth and significant cash flow visibility, GME remains a high-volatility meme play at best, especially since its recent pivot into BTC has added more noise than strategy.

All in all, GameStop’s lack of a clear path to sustainable margins or a competitive advantage makes it more like a gamble than a sound investment in 2026.

Wall Street Doesn’t Cover GameStop Anymore

GameStop’s technical breakout isn’t really a raging buy signal because it doesn’t receive coverage from Wall Street analysts either.

This means investors lack forward estimates, earnings models, and institutional price objectives, leaving GME stock driven entirely by retail sentiment and technical flow rather than fundamentals.

In such a vacuum, breakouts often fade as there’s no buy-side demand to sustain them.