Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Dear GameStop Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 15

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock

GameStop (GME) shares are inching higher on Tuesday after the gaming merchandise retailer said it will launch “Power Packs,” a digital trading card platform, on April 15. The post-announcement rally drove GME above its 50-day moving average (MA), signaling that this bullish momentum may sustain in the near term. 

Still, disciplined investors are recommended against chasing the momentum in GameStop stock that remains down about 6% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What Power Packs Launch Means for GameStop Stock

GME’s upcoming launch of Power Packs represents its management’s commitment to expanding the footprint in the high-margin collectibles market. 

By partnering with PSA, the industry leader in authentication, GameStop is solving the liquidity friction that plagues physical collectors.

Its upcoming platform will let users open digital packs containing real, graded cards, ranging from Pokémon to Major League Baseball, which would be stored in a secure vault. 

For GME shares, this will create a recurring revenue stream through digital sales and instant buyback fees, reinforcing that the firm is now leveraging its brand to capture the booming digital-to-physical hobbyist economy. 

Why GME Shares Remain Unattractive in 2026

Risk-averse investors should still practice caution in playing GameStop shares as the fundamental picture for this video games retailer remains as fragile as ever. 

The aforementioned digital hype does not fully offset the secular decline in physical disc sales as gaming shifts to all-digital consoles.  

Without a consistent track record of core revenue growth and significant cash flow visibility, GME remains a high-volatility meme play at best, especially since its recent pivot into BTC has added more noise than strategy. 

All in all, GameStop’s lack of a clear path to sustainable margins or a competitive advantage makes it more like a gamble than a sound investment in 2026. 

Wall Street Doesn’t Cover GameStop Anymore

GameStop’s technical breakout isn’t really a raging buy signal because it doesn’t receive coverage from Wall Street analysts either. 

This means investors lack forward estimates, earnings models, and institutional price objectives, leaving GME stock driven entirely by retail sentiment and technical flow rather than fundamentals. 

In such a vacuum, breakouts often fade as there’s no buy-side demand to sustain them. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GME 24.05 +0.65 +2.78%
Gamestop Corp

Most Popular News

Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
As Super Micro Computer Unveils New Enterprise Solutions, Is SMCI Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 2
Intel Stock Has Large, Unusual Options Trades - Investors are Bullish on INTC
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 3
SanDisk Stock Is Up 2,640% in the Past Year. What’s Next?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 4
Ignore the Anthropic Panic and Keep Buying Palantir Stock, Says Wedbush
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as Oil Prices Top $100 After U.S.-Iran Talks Collapse, Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.