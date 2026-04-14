What You Need to Know Ahead of Corning’s Earnings Release

With a market cap of $150.5 billion, Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a leading materials science company that develops advanced glass, ceramics, and optical technologies used across industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, and life sciences. Its business is diversified into key segments including optical communications, display technologies, specialty materials, environmental technologies, and life sciences.

The Corning, New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of the release, analysts expect GLW to report adjusted EPS of $0.69, a 27.8% increase from the $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the specialty glass maker to report adjusted EPS of $3.10, a 23% surge from $2.52 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Corning have soared a whopping 324.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 28.4% gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK) 46.8% return over the same period.

On Apr. 9, Corning shares rose 3.2% in afternoon trading as a broader tech-led rally followed news of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, easing concerns over disruptions to global electronics supply chains. The de-escalation improved sentiment around the reopening of key maritime trade routes, which are critical for transporting raw materials and components used in Corning’s advanced glass and optical products, while also helping stabilize input costs and reduce geopolitical uncertainty.

Analysts' consensus view on GLW stock remains strongly optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 14 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy" and five "Holds." This configuration is more bullish than it was three months ago, when it had an overall “Strong Buy” rating. The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $133.78.