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Expand Energy's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels
Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) operates as an independent natural gas production company. Valued at $23.5 billion by market cap, the company discovers, develops, and acquires conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves. The independent natural gas production company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXE to report a profit of $3.67 per share on a diluted basis, up 81.7% from $2.02 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect EXE to report EPS of $8.97, up 47.1% from $6.10 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline 2.7% year over year to $8.73 in fiscal 2027. 

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EXE stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 28.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 5.5% during this period. Similarly, it notably underperformed the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE) 44.8% returns over the same time frame.

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EXE's underperformance was driven by its heavy natural gas exposure, with 2027 oversupply concerns weighing on investor sentiment.

On Feb. 17, EXE shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2 topped Wall Street expectations of $1.89. The company’s revenue stood at $3.3 billion, up 63.5% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 22 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” EXE’s average analyst price target is $136, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 39.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 55.49 -1.62 -2.84%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
EXE 96.36 -1.42 -1.45%
Expand Energy Corporation
$SPX 6,886.24 +69.35 +1.02%
S&P 500 Index

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