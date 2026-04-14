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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Gen Digital's Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock
Gen Digital Inc logo on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Tempe, Arizona-based Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) provides cybersecurity solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. The company has a market cap of $11.5 billion and offers security and performance management, identity protection, online privacy, and a technology platform. GEN is expected to release its Q4 2026 earnings on Thursday, May 7, after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.58 on a diluted basis, up 9.4% from $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The company has failed to meet or exceed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.30, up 14.4% from $2.01 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 17% year over year (YoY) to $2.69 in fiscal 2027.

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GEN stock has declined 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX28.4% rise, and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK46.8% return during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, GEN stock rose 2.2% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 26% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.2 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter also rose 14% from its year-ago value to $0.64. For its fourth quarter, GEN expects its revenue to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion. Additionally, the company also raised its full-year guidance, with its expected EPS to be in the range of $2.54 to $2.56.

Analysts are moderately bullish about GEN, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, five are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and five suggest a “Hold” for the stock. GEN’s average analyst price target is $31.89, indicating an upside of 68.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GEN 19.23 +0.32 +1.69%
Gen Digital Inc
$SPX 6,886.24 +69.35 +1.02%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 146.81 +1.20 +0.82%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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