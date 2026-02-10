FirstEnergy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), headquartered in Akron, Ohio, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity as well as explores, produces, and distributes natural gas. Valued at $26.9 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities, and provides energy management and other energy related services.

Shares of this electric utility have outperformed the broader market over the past year. FE has gained 16.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 15.6%. In 2026, FE stock is up 4.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, FE’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.3% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 1.9% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 22, 2025, FE shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.83 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.76. The company’s revenue was $4.1 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $3.9 billion. FE expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.50 to $2.56.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2025, analysts expect FE’s EPS to decline 3.4% to $2.54 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering FE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with six analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 27, Wolfe Research upgraded FE to an “Outperform” rating with a $50 price target, implying a potential upside of 6.8% from current levels.

The mean price target of $50.23 represents a 7.3% premium to FE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $55 suggests an upside potential of 17.5%.