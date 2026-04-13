Hogs Slipping Lower on Monday

Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with 12 to 65 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $89.23 on Monday morning, down 16 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on April 9 at $90.28.

Managed money was busy adding back 3,853 contracts to their net long in lean hog futures and options as of April 7, taking it to 98,061 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday AM report was up $1.11 at $99.81 per cwt. The butt and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.472 million head. That was 76,000 head above the previous week and 4,501 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.600, down $0.125,

May 26 Hogs are at $94.900, down $0.625