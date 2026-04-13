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Here's What to Expect From Edison International’s Next Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Edison International CA sign-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

 Valued at a market cap of $24 billion, Edison International (EIX) is a California-based regulated utility holding company. Its core business is delivering electricity through its primary subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), which serves millions of customers across Southern California. The company generates most of its revenue from regulated transmission and distribution operations, providing stable and predictable cash flows supported by approved rate structures.

The utility titan is scheduled to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earningsafter the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 28. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.82 per share, up 32.9% from $1.37 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EIX to report a profit of $6.14 per share, down 6.3% from $6.55 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to grow 5.5% year over year to $6.48 in fiscal 2027.

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EIX has surged 36.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.4% return and the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU24.6% uptick over the same time period. 

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Edison International has outpaced the broader market over the past year mainly due to strong earnings growth, supportive regulatory outcomes, and easing risk concerns. The company reported better-than-expected results, driven by rate increases and cost recoveries, which improved earnings visibility and investor confidence. At the same time, progress in wildfire mitigation and infrastructure upgrades reduced a major overhang on the stock, leading to a rerating. 

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EIX’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," six advise "Hold,” and three indicate "Strong Sell” ratings. It currently trades above the mean price target of $73.61. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 46.96 -0.19 -0.40%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
EIX 75.72 -0.10 -0.13%
Edison International
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index

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