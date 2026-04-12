What to Expect From Equity Residential’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Equity Residential (EQR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused solely on residential living. The company acquires, develops, and manages apartment communities in and around major urban centers and is currently valued at a market capitalization of $23.6 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings results shortly.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the REIT to report an FFO of $0.97 per share, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten or met Wall Street's FFO estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect EQR to report an FFO of $4.09 per share, up 2.5% from $3.99 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, FFO is expected to increase 3.9% year over year to $4.25 per share in fiscal 2027.

Shares of EQR have slumped 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.4% rise and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 11.6% return over the same period.

Equity Residential has underperformed the broader market over the past year, mainly due to sector-wide pressure on apartment REITs and a challenging macro backdrop. Elevated housing supply in key urban markets has capped rent growth, while demand in its core coastal cities has remained uneven, limiting revenue momentum. At the same time, higher interest rates have weighed on REIT valuations by increasing borrowing costs and reducing the relative appeal of dividend yields.

Analysts' consensus view on Equity Residential’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and 16 indicate a “Hold” rating. The average analyst price target for EQR is $69.50, indicating a 13.7% potential upside from the current levels.