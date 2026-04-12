Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Equity Residential’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Equity Residential Properties Trust logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Equity Residential Properties Trust logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Equity Residential (EQR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused solely on residential living. The company acquires, develops, and manages apartment communities in and around major urban centers and is currently valued at a market capitalization of $23.6 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal 2026 Q1 earnings results shortly. 

Ahead of this event, analysts project the REIT to report an FFO of $0.97 per share, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. The company has beaten or met Wall Street's FFO estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect EQR to report an FFO of $4.09 per share, up 2.5% from $3.99 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, FFO is expected to increase 3.9% year over year to $4.25 per share in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of EQR have slumped 4.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 29.4% rise and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE 11.6% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Equity Residential has underperformed the broader market over the past year, mainly due to sector-wide pressure on apartment REITs and a challenging macro backdrop. Elevated housing supply in key urban markets has capped rent growth, while demand in its core coastal cities has remained uneven, limiting revenue momentum. At the same time, higher interest rates have weighed on REIT valuations by increasing borrowing costs and reducing the relative appeal of dividend yields. 

Analysts' consensus view on Equity Residential’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and 16 indicate a “Hold” rating. The average analyst price target for EQR is $69.50, indicating a 13.7% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index
EQR 61.14 +0.68 +1.12%
Equity Residential
XLRE 42.82 +0.09 +0.21%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 1
The Selloffs in ServiceNow and Salesforce Stocks Are Disconnected, Says Wedbush. Should You Buy the Dips?
A concept image showing a ray of light passing through cyberspace_ Image by metamorworks via Shutterstock_ 2
As Rigetti Launches Its Cepheus Quantum Computer, Should You Buy RGTI Stock Now?
A close-up shot of Tim Cook_ Image by photovanessacarvalho via Shutterstock_ 3
Wedbush: What You Need to Know About the Latest ‘Victory’ for Apple Stock
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 4
RTX Stock’s Unusually Active May 1 $220 Call Is a No Brainer
Super Micro Computer Inc HQ photo-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro Computer Is Auditing China Allegations Itself. Does That Make SMCI Stock a Buy?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.