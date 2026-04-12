First Solar's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

First Solar Inc name on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR), headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. Valued at $21.9 billion by market cap, the company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with thin film semiconductor technology that provides conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. The renewable giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FSLR to report a profit of $2.86 per share on a diluted basis, up 46.7% from $1.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while surpassing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect FSLR to report EPS of $17.40, up 22.5% from $14.21 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 39.3% year over year to $24.24 in fiscal 2027.

FSLR stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 66.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 46.8% returns over the same time frame.

FSLR's outperformance was driven by strong demand for utility-scale solar projects and a sizeable order backlog. The company's expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity positions it for long-term growth in clean energy.

On Feb. 24, FSLR reported its Q4 results, and its shares tumbled 19.8% in the next three trading sessions. Its EPS of $4.84 missed Wall Street expectations of $5.22. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. FSLR expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FSLR stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 12 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” FSLR’s average analyst price target is $247.13, indicating a potential upside of 21.5% from the current levels.