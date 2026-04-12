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What to Expect From Cincinnati Financial's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cincinnati Financial Corp_ phone screen-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Cincinnati Financial Corp_ phone screen-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Fairfield, Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) provides property casualty insurance products. Valued at $25.1 billion by market cap, the company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services. The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 27. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CINF to report a profit of $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, up 875% from loss of $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CINF to report EPS of $8.39, up 5.5% from $7.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8% year over year to $9.06 in fiscal 2027.

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CINF stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF10.6% gains over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 9, CINF shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.37 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.86. The company’s revenue stood at $3.1 billion, up 21.8% year over year. 

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CINF stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” CINF’s average analyst price target is $173.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.7% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CINF 161.14 -2.81 -1.71%
Cincinnati Financial
XLF 50.77 -0.56 -1.09%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,816.89 -7.77 -0.11%
S&P 500 Index

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