What to Expect From Cincinnati Financial's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Fairfield, Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) provides property casualty insurance products. Valued at $25.1 billion by market cap, the company markets a variety of insurance products and provides leasing and financing services. The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after the market closes on Monday, Apr. 27.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CINF to report a profit of $1.86 per share on a diluted basis, up 875% from loss of $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CINF to report EPS of $8.39, up 5.5% from $7.95 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 8% year over year to $9.06 in fiscal 2027.

CINF stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 29.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.5% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 10.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Feb. 9, CINF shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.37 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.86. The company’s revenue stood at $3.1 billion, up 21.8% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CINF stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 10 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” CINF’s average analyst price target is $173.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.7% from the current levels.