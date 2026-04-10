Here's What to Expect From Cigna Group's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $73.4 billion, The Cigna Group (CI) provides a suite of insurance products and pharmacy benefit management services to individuals, employers, and government entities. The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.
Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $7.57 per share, up 12.3% from $6.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $8.08 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.7%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CI to report a profit of $30.32 per share, representing a 1.6% increase from $29.84 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $33.32 in fiscal 2027.
CI has declined 13% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 25.1% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.6% uptick over the same time frame.
On Feb. 5, shares of CI surged 4.7% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $72.5 billion, topping consensus expectations of $69.9 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS advanced 21.7% from the year-ago quarter to $8.08, exceeding the Wall Street estimate of $7.88. Robust expansion in its EverNorth specialty and care services, successful adoption of biosimilars, and operational discipline across its health benefits business supported its results.
Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about CI’s stock, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend "Strong Buy," two indicate "Moderate Buy," and three suggest "Hold." The mean price target for CI is $338.32, indicating a 21.5% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.