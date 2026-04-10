Here's What to Expect From Cigna Group's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $73.4 billion , The Cigna Group ( CI ) provides a suite of insurance products and pharmacy benefit management services to individuals, employers, and government entities. The Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 30.

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $7.57 per share , up 12.3% from $6.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $8.08 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 2.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CI to report a profit of $30.32 per share, representing a 1.6% increase from $29.84 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.9% year-over-year to $33.32 in fiscal 2027.

CI has declined 13% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 25.1% return and the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 7.6% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, shares of CI surged 4.7% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s revenue increased 10.4% year over year to $72.5 billion, topping consensus expectations of $69.9 billion. Moreover, its adjusted EPS advanced 21.7% from the year-ago quarter to $8.08, exceeding the Wall Street estimate of $7.88. Robust expansion in its EverNorth specialty and care services, successful adoption of biosimilars, and operational discipline across its health benefits business supported its results.