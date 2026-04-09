Merck & Co.'s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck & Co., Inc. ( MRK ) is an international healthcare company that offers human health pharmaceuticals across various areas, including Keytruda, Keytruda Qlex, Welireg, Gardasil, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, Vaxneuvance, and other brands. Valued at a market cap of $304.5 billion , the company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s loss per share to be $0.58 on a diluted basis, down 126.1% from $2.22 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s earnings per share to be $4.92, down 45.2% from $8.98 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to rise 101.4% year over year (YoY) to $9.91 in fiscal 2027.

MRK stock has surged 49.8% over the past 52 weeks , outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 36.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 12.6% rise during the same time frame.

MRK stock rose 3.3% in the last trading session following the announcement of the company’s cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TERN ), a clinical-stage oncology company, following the announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Terns, which happened last month. The transaction was for $53.00 per share in cash, with an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion. This acquisition expands MRK’s presence in hematology with TERN-701 and further diversifies and strengthens its position in oncology solutions.