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Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. With a market cap of $120.9 billion, the company offers products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas. BMY is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.46 on a diluted basis, down 18.9% from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 2.1% from $6.15 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 3% year over year (YoY) to $6.09 in fiscal 2027.

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BMY stock has surged 11.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX36.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV12.6% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 5, BMY stock rose 3.3% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew nearly 1% from the prior year’s quarter to $12.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.26 and also came in on top of Wall Street estimates. BMY expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $46 billion to $47.5 billion. Additionally, the company also increased its quarterly dividend on common stock to $0.63, marking this as the 17th consecutive annual increase.

Analysts are somewhat bullish on BMY, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, 10 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 19 suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” BMY’s average analyst price target is $62.85, indicating an upside of 6.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 149.21 -0.46 -0.31%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
S&P 500 Index
BMY 59.11 -0.09 -0.15%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

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