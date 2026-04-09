Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ( BMY ) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. With a market cap of $120.9 billion , the company offers products for oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular, neuroscience, and other areas. BMY is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Thursday, Apr. 30 , before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.46 on a diluted basis, down 18.9% from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $6.28, up 2.1% from $6.15 in fiscal 2025 . However, its EPS is expected to decline by roughly 3% year over year (YoY) to $6.09 in fiscal 2027.

BMY stock has surged 11.6% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 36.1% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 12.6% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 5, BMY stock rose 3.3% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew nearly 1% from the prior year’s quarter to $12.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates . Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.26 and also came in on top of Wall Street estimates. BMY expects its fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $46 billion to $47.5 billion. Additionally, the company also increased its quarterly dividend on common stock to $0.63, marking this as the 17th consecutive annual increase.