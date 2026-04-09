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Albemarle’s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Albemarle Corp phone on desk - by rafapress via Shutterstock
Albemarle Corp phone on desk - by rafapress via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $20.9 billion, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is a leading specialty chemicals company and one of the world’s largest lithium producers, supplying critical materials for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage. The company is expected to report its first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, May 6, after the market closes. 

Ahead of the release, analysts expect Albemarle to report an EPS of $0.78  on a diluted basis, up 533.3% from a loss of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while only missing in one quarter. 

For the current fiscal year 2026, Wall Street analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $8.15, a rise of 1,1331.7% from a loss of $0.79 per share in the previous year. 

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed a whopping 249.6%, surpassing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX36.1% rise, and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB39.4% rally

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On Mar. 16, ALB shares popped 2.7% after the company announced the pricing terms for its previously disclosed cash tender offers to repurchase up to $650 million in outstanding notes, an increase from the earlier $500 million target, excluding accrued interest. The offers will follow a “waterfall” structure, meaning notes will be accepted based on predefined priority levels. 

Wall Street analysts have been bullish about Albemarle’s future. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy.” Opinions include 12 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and ten “Hold.” The mean price target of $191.91 implies an 8.2% upside from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
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ALB 175.73 -1.71 -0.96%
Albemarle Corp
XLB 51.50 -0.25 -0.48%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

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