M&T Bank's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $34.2 billion , M&T Bank Corporation ( MTB ) is a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association. It provides a wide range of retail, commercial, and institutional banking products and services across several U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

The Buffalo, New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts expect M&T Bank to report a profit of $4.66 per share , a rise of 8.9% from $4.28 per share in the year-ago quarter . The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project M&T Bank to post an EPS of $18.81, up 9.4% from $17.20 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.7% year-over-year to $21.01 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of M&T Bank have soared 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 4.7% return over the period.

M&T Bank reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 operating EPS of $4.18 and revenue of $2.44 billion on Apr. 15. The bank further issued strong 2026 fee income guidance of $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion, above the consensus forecast , and projected net interest income of $7.2 billion to $7.35 billion, broadly in line with estimates. In addition, its expected 2026 expenses of $5.5 billion to $5.6 billion were at or below the consensus estimate. However, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.