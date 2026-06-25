M&T Bank's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $34.2 billion, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association. It provides a wide range of retail, commercial, and institutional banking products and services across several U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
The Buffalo, New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts expect M&T Bank to report a profit of $4.66 per share, a rise of 8.9% from $4.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project M&T Bank to post an EPS of $18.81, up 9.4% from $17.20 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.7% year-over-year to $21.01 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of M&T Bank have soared 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF) 4.7% return over the period.
M&T Bank reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 operating EPS of $4.18 and revenue of $2.44 billion on Apr. 15. The bank further issued strong 2026 fee income guidance of $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion, above the consensus forecast, and projected net interest income of $7.2 billion to $7.35 billion, broadly in line with estimates. In addition, its expected 2026 expenses of $5.5 billion to $5.6 billion were at or below the consensus estimate. However, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.
Analysts' consensus view on MTB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 14 indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $234.21.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.