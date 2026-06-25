Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

M&T Bank's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
MarketAxess Holdings Inc_ platform data-by kitzcorner via iStock
MarketAxess Holdings Inc_ platform data-by kitzcorner via iStock

Valued at a market cap of $34.2 billion, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association. It provides a wide range of retail, commercial, and institutional banking products and services across several U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

The Buffalo, New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jul. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts expect M&T Bank to report a profit of $4.66 per share, a rise of 8.9% from $4.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project M&T Bank to post an EPS of $18.81, up 9.4% from $17.20 in fiscal 2025. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.7% year-over-year to $21.01 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of M&T Bank have soared 23.2% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX20.8% gain and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF4.7% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

M&T Bank reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 operating EPS of $4.18 and revenue of $2.44 billion on Apr. 15. The bank further issued strong 2026 fee income guidance of $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion, above the consensus forecast, and projected net interest income of $7.2 billion to $7.35 billion, broadly in line with estimates. In addition, its expected 2026 expenses of $5.5 billion to $5.6 billion were at or below the consensus estimate. However, the stock fell 1.6% on that day.

Analysts' consensus view on MTB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," 14 indicate “Hold,” and one has a "Strong Sell." As of writing, the stock is trading above the average analyst price target of $234.21.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.41 -0.31 -0.58%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,348.45 -9.77 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
MTB 236.50 +3.24 +1.39%
M&T Bank Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low: Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock 2
Corning Stock Skyrockets on AI-Related Demand, Spurring Unusual Call Option Buying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 3
Nasdaq Futures Gain After Brutal Tech Selloff, Micron Earnings in Focus
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 4
4 Reasons Netflix Stock Is a Must-Own Now After the Plunge
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks See Support Ahead of Micron’s Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.