What You Need to Know Ahead of Public Storage's Earnings Release

Glendale, California-based Public Storage (PSA) is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. Valued at $50.9 billion by market cap, the company owned and/or operated 3,399 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 247 million net rentable square feet in the U.S. The self-storage giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect PSA to report an FFO of $4.11 per share on a diluted basis, down marginally from $4.12 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports.
For the full year, analysts expect PSA to report FFO per share of $16.70, down 1.6% from $16.97 in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 3.4% year over year to $17.26 per share in fiscal 2027.
PSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 36.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 14.5% uptick over the same time frame.
On Feb. 12, PSA reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up by 2.7% in the following trading session. Its FFO of $4.26 per share exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.21 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.22 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.21 billion. PSA expects full-year FFO in the range of $16.35 to $17 per share.
Analysts’ consensus opinion on PSA stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 12 give a “Hold.” PSA’s average analyst price target is $312.07, indicating a potential upside of 7.6% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.