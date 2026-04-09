Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

QUALCOMM Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock
Qualcomm, Inc_ logo on phone-by viewimage via Shutterstock

San Diego, California-based QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) operates as a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company. With a market cap of $132.4 billion, the company develops and delivers digital wireless communications products and services based on CDMA digital technology. The semiconductor and equipment giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect QCOM to report a profit of $1.90 per share on a diluted basis, down 19.2% from $2.35 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or met Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect QCOM to report EPS of $8.35, down 17.1% from $10.07 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to decline marginally year over year to $8.31 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

QCOM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 36.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 2.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 57.7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

QCOM's underperformance can be attributed to the global memory shortage, a factor beyond their control. The unavailability of memory chips is hindering smartphone manufacturers from procuring QCOM's processors, thereby impacting its sales.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on QCOM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 18 give a “Hold,” two advocate a “Moderate Sell,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell.” QCOM’s average analyst price target is $158.96, indicating a potential upside of 24.7% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
QCOM 127.06 -0.45 -0.35%
Qualcomm Inc
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 141.38 -0.31 -0.22%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Has a Stark Message Amid the AI Takeover: Only Trade Workers and ‘Neurodivergent’ Individuals Will Thrive
A concept image showing a particle explosion_ Image by Panos Karas via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Oklo Stock Dip. Should You?
Hands holding a briefcase of money by Efired via Shutterstock 3
Marvell Insider David Casper Just Sold Nearly 18,000 Shares of MRVL Stock. Should You Sell Too?
ETF with up arrow_Image by CL STOCK via Shutterstock 4
QQQ Just Met Its Match With This New ETF. Here's Why It's a Win for Investors.
A Virgin Galactic banner displayed on the New York Stock Exchange by Christopher Penler via Shutterstock 5
Dear Virgin Galactic Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Testing in April
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.