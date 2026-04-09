What to Expect From Generac Holdings’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin, designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution. With a market cap of $11.2 billion, the company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. The backup power giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GNRC to report a profit of $1.33 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.6% from $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect GNRC to report EPS of $8.43, up 33% from $6.34 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 19.9% year over year to $10.11 in fiscal 2027.

GNRC stock has notably outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 36.1% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 99.1% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 46.4% gains over the same time frame.

GNRC's strong performance is driven by data center demand and partnerships with hyperscale clients, with double-digit growth in its C&I segment. The company is investing in new products and expanding its dealer network, including a new Wisconsin facility to boost large megawatt generator capacity.

On Feb. 11, GNRC shares surged 17.9% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.61 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.81. The company’s revenue was $1.1 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GNRC stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight give a “Hold.” GNRC’s average analyst price target is $248.82, indicating a potential upside of 22.6% from the current levels.