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Trane Technologies' Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trane Technologies plc logo and price data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Trane Technologies plc logo and price data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Swords, Ireland-based Trane Technologies plc (TT) designs, manufactures, and services sustainable heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration solutions. Valued at a market cap of $95.6 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this industrial company to report a profit of $2.56 per share, up 4.5% from $2.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.86 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by 1.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TT to report a profit of $14.76 per share, representing a 13% increase from $13.06 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 13.1% year-over-year to $16.69 in fiscal 2027.

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TT has rallied 42.6% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX36.1% return over the same time frame. However, it has lagged the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI46.4% uptick over the same time period. 

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On Feb. 11, TT’s stock rose 2.4% after it announced a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidStack, a company specializing in liquid cooling solutions for data centers.

The deal is expected to strengthen Trane’s offerings across key areas, including chillers, heat rejection systems, controls, liquid distribution, and on-chip cooling. More broadly, the acquisition enhances the company’s ability to address rapidly growing cooling and power requirements driven by artificial intelligence workloads and the continued buildout of hyperscale data centers.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TT’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend "Strong Buy," 11 suggest "Hold," and one indicates a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for TT is $481.55, indicating a 7.1% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TT 449.47 +17.62 +4.08%
Trane Technologies Plc
XLI 170.44 +6.16 +3.75%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,782.81 +165.96 +2.51%
S&P 500 Index

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