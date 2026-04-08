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Corn Recover Off Lows, Still Close in the Red on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain__427x320

Corn futures saw some buying off the early overnight lows, but still managed to close with losses of 1 ¾ to 3 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down1 1/2 cents at $4.08. Crude oil was down $16.45 on the day following a 2-week ceasefire between Iran and the US that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. 

EIA data from this morning showed ethanol at a total of 1.116 million barrels per day in the week ending on 4/3. That was a 41,000 bpd increase on the week. Stocks saw a 62,000 barrel increase, to 26.053 million barrels. Exports were up 80,000 bpd to 203,000 bpd, as refiner inputs were down 8,000 bpd to 895,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday, with analysts looking for 0.75-1.6 MMT in old crop corn commitments. New crop is seen 0-100,000 MT.

Ahead of the Thursday WASDE update, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are looking for a slight increase (3mbu) from March to 2.13 bbu for the US carryout projection. World ending stocks are seen 0.4 MMT higher to 293.2 MMT.

Several South Korean importers issued tenders overnight, with a total of 266,000 MT purchased, though no origins were announced.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.08, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.58, down 2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.76, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.33 3/8, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 476-0s -2-0 -0.42%
Corn
ZCN26 458-0s -2-0 -0.43%
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ZCK26 447-2s -1-6 -0.39%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3592 -0.0249 -0.57%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0759 -0.0199 -0.49%
US Corn Price Idx

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