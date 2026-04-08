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Applied Materials Just Launched a New Chipmaking System. Should You Buy AMAT Stock Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock
Applied Materials Inc_ mobile and computer logo-by vieimage via Shutterstock

Applied Materials (AMAT) stock is extending gains on Wednesday morning after the firm announced a breakthrough in transistor manufacturing. 

On April 8, the semiconductor equipment manufacturer launched two new deposition systems — the Precision Selective Nitride PECVD and Trillium ALD — designed specifically for 2-nanometer and “angstrom-era” logic chips. 

Following today’s rally, Applied Materials shares are up nearly 45% versus the start of 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Does It Warrant Buying Applied Materials Stock?

The launch of these new chipmaking systems is positive for AMAT shares because it positions the firm as a key enabler for the next generation of semiconductors: Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors.

The industry’s ongoing shift away from FinFET architecture to pack 300 billion+ transistors onto a single artificial intelligence (AI) chip has significantly increased manufacturing complexity. 

But Applied Materials’ new tools solve critical atomic-scale challenges, specifically in depositing metals and insulating dielectrics with angstrom-level precision. 

By securing a foothold in the 2nm process node, AMAT is locking in multi-year sales streams from major foundries like TSMC (TSM) and Samsung, which are currently racing to build out AI infrastructure.

Are AMAT Shares Expensive to Own in 2026?

Applied Materials stock is worth owning also because the management recently raised its quarterly dividend by an exciting 15%, signaling immense confidence in the “AI memory supercycle.”

Plus, the Nasdaq-listed firm is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 31x, which isn’t particularly stretched given the company is riding the artificial intelligence wave. 

AMAT’s diversified portfolio across DRAM, HBM, and advanced packaging provides a margin of safety that single-vertical competitors often lack. 

In short, with a record DRAM tool demand and a 17% annual price return trend, Applied Materials remains a premier picks-and-shovels play for the AI revolution. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Applied Materials

Wall Street firms remain bullish on AMAT stock as well, especially since it’s miles above its major moving averages (MAs) at the time of writing. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Applied Materials is a “Strong Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $500, indicating potential upside of another 27% over the next 12 months. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 384.71 +30.40 +8.58%
Applied Materials
TSM 366.14 +20.82 +6.03%
Taiwan Semiconductor ADR

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