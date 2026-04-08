Here's What to Expect From KLA Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $201.9 billion , KLA Corporation ( KLAC ) designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Milpitas, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $9.16 per share , up 8.9% from $8.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $8.85 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a slight margin.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect KLAC to report a profit of $36.62 per share, up 10% from $33.28 per share in fiscal 2025. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 29.3% year-over-year to $47.35 in fiscal 2027.

KLAC has rallied 156.2% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLK ) 49.8% uptick over the same time period.

On Apr. 1, shares of KLAC rose 3.2% after the company unveiled a new $7 billion share repurchase authorization . When combined with the remaining capacity from its previous program, the total amount available for buybacks climbed to around $11 billion. That represents roughly 5.8% of the company’s market value, making it a notably large capital return plan. Moves of this size are often viewed as a sign of confidence from management, indicating they see strong fundamentals ahead and consider the stock attractively valued.