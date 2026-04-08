What to Expect From Stanley Black & Decker's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $10.6 billion , Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ( SWK ) is a global manufacturer of hand tools, power tools, outdoor equipment, and industrial fastening systems, serving markets across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. It operates through its Tools & Outdoor and Industrial segments, offering products under well-known brands like DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and STANLEY.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast SWK to report an adjusted EPS of $0.60 , down 20% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the tool company to report an adjusted EPS of $5.22, up 11.8% from $4.67 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 17.2% year-over-year to $6.12 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have increased 14.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30.7% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 39.9% surge over the same period.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker rose 4.5% on Feb. 4 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.41, along with strong gross margin expansion to 33.2% (up 240 basis points) driven by pricing actions, tariff mitigation, and cost reductions. Investors were also encouraged by robust cash generation, including $956 million in operating cash flow and $883 million in free cash flow, and the announcement of a $1.8 billion aerospace business divestiture aimed at reducing debt.