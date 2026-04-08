Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Norwegian Cruise Line Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd logo on ship by- Adam McCullough via Shutterstock
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd logo on ship by- Adam McCullough via Shutterstock

Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a leading cruise company that operates a portfolio of brands offering premium and luxury ocean travel experiences worldwide. With a market capitalization of $8.8 billion, it runs three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas, catering to premium and luxury travelers.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line to report a profit of $0.12 per share, up 500% from the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded and met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.14, a rise of nearly 11.5% from $1.92 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.2% year over year to $2.38 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have climbed 20.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.7% rise but have surpassed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY19.3% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 7, Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell more than 3% as rising crude oil prices, hitting a four-week high, sparked concerns over higher fuel costs and potential pressure on profitability for cruise operators.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $25.67, indicating an upside of 37.1% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 107.77 -1.27 -1.16%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
NCLH 18.73 -0.64 -3.30%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
$SPX 6,616.85 +5.02 +0.08%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 1
Nike’s Real Problem Isn’t Sales: It’s Relevance
Server racks by dotshock via Shutterstock 2
Dell Announced Major AI-Driven Layoffs in March 2026. What Comes Next for Dividend-Paying DELL Stock?
Costco Wholesale Corp membership cards- by Sadi-Santos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 1
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Hedge Funds Are Betting Against Super Micro. Should You Go Against the Grain and Buy SMCI Stock Here?
Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Stock: A Hidden AI Gem or Too Risky to Touch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.