Norwegian Cruise Line Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a leading cruise company that operates a portfolio of brands offering premium and luxury ocean travel experiences worldwide. With a market capitalization of $8.8 billion, it runs three brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas, catering to premium and luxury travelers.

The company is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line to report a profit of $0.12 per share, up 500% from the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded and met Wall Street's earnings expectations in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $2.14, a rise of nearly 11.5% from $1.92 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.2% year over year to $2.38 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have climbed 20.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.7% rise but have surpassed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 19.3% return during the same time frame.

On Apr. 7, Norwegian Cruise Line shares fell more than 3% as rising crude oil prices, hitting a four-week high, sparked concerns over higher fuel costs and potential pressure on profitability for cruise operators.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is somewhat optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” 11 suggest a “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell.” NCLH’s average analyst price target is $25.67, indicating an upside of 37.1% from the current levels.