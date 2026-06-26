Travelers Companies Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Financial chart candlestick on digital forex market screen by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

New York-based The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) is a leading provider of commercial and personal property, and property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. Valued at $68.2 billion by market cap, the company’s diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers. The insurance giant is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TRV to report a profit of $4.87 per share on a diluted basis, down 25.2% from $6.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect TRV to report EPS of $28, up 1.5% from $27.59 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 1.2% year over year to $28.34 in fiscal 2027.

TRV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 4% gains over the same time frame.

TRV’s outperformance was driven by disciplined pricing, favorable claim trends, and manageable catastrophe losses, resulting in strong underwriting profitability across all business segments. Despite a revenue miss and flat topline sales, partly due to the sale of its Canadian business, management highlighted ongoing investments in technology and AI to enhance underwriting precision and efficiency. The CFO expects investment income to keep rising and noted a cautious approach to reserving given persistent legal and inflation pressures.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TRV stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 16 give a “Hold,” one recommends a “Moderate Sell,” and one advocates a “Strong Sell.” While TRV currently trades above its mean price target of $317.32, the Street-high price target of $350 suggests an upside potential of 10%.