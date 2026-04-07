Hogs Leaking Lower at Midday

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are 7 to 60 cents lower in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.83 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on April 3 at $89.93.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up 51 cents at $99.55 per cwt. The picnic and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 367,000 head. That was 124,000 head below the previous week and 122,275 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $90.400, down $0.075,

May 26 Hogs are at $98.400, down $0.375