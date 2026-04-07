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Hogs Leaking Lower at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are 7 to 60 cents lower in the front months at Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.83 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 8 cents on April 3 at $89.93. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up 51 cents at $99.55 per cwt. The picnic and loin primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 367,000 head. That was 124,000 head below the previous week and 122,275 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $90.400, down $0.075,

May 26 Hogs  are at $98.400, down $0.375

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.100, down $0.600,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.375 -0.400 -0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 90.450 -0.025 -0.03%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.175 -0.525 -0.49%
Lean Hogs

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