What to Expect From Globe Life's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $11.2 billion , Globe Life Inc. ( GL ) is an insurance company that provides various life and supplemental health insurance products to lower-middle and middle-income families. The McKinney, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $3.46 per share , up 12.7% from $3.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, GL’s EPS of $3.39 missed consensus expectations by 1.5%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GL to report a profit of $15.27 per share, up 5.2% from $14.52 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.3% year-over-year to $16.53 in fiscal 2027.

GL has gained 26.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 29.1% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 12.6% uptick over the same time period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL surged 1.5% in the following trading session as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains , with revenue rising 3.6% and net operating income per share increasing by 8%.