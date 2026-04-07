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What to Expect From Globe Life's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Globe Life Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Globe Life Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $11.2 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) is an insurance company that provides various life and supplemental health insurance products to lower-middle and middle-income families. The McKinney, Texas-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $3.46 per share, up 12.7% from $3.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions. In Q4 2025, GL’s EPS of $3.39 missed consensus expectations by 1.5%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect GL to report a profit of $15.27 per share, up 5.2% from $14.52 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.3% year-over-year to $16.53 in fiscal 2027.

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GL has gained 26.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX29.1% return over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF12.6% uptick over the same time period. 

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Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.39 and revenue of $1.52 billion on Feb. 4, shares of GL surged 1.5% in the following trading session as investors focused on strong year-over-year gains, with revenue rising 3.6% and net operating income per share increasing by 8%.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about GL’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," two advise "Moderate Buy,” and five suggest "Hold." The mean price target for GL is $170.31, indicating an 18.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.81 -0.07 -0.14%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
GL 144.20 +0.84 +0.59%
Globe Life Inc
$SPX 6,587.42 -24.41 -0.37%
S&P 500 Index

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