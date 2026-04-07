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Here's What to Expect From VICI Properties' Next Earnings Report

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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VICI Properties Inc hands holding phone with logo-by rafapress via Shutterstock
VICI Properties Inc hands holding phone with logo-by rafapress via Shutterstock

Maryland-based VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Valued at a market cap of $29.6 billion, the company owns Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 29, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s FFO to be $0.61 on a diluted basis, up 5.2% from $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or exceeded Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s FFO to be $2.45, up 2.9% from $2.38 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 3.3% year over year (YoY) to $2.53 in fiscal 2027.

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VICI Properties shares have fallen 7% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX30.3% rise and the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.2% rise during the same time frame.

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On Feb. 25, VICI stock declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s total revenues increased 3.8% from the prior year’s quarter to $976.1 million. Moreover, VICI’s AFFO attributable to common stockholders rose 6.8% from its year-ago value to $601.3 million or $0.60 per share.

Analysts are somewhat bullish on VICI, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and eight recommend “Hold” for the stock. VICI’s average analyst price target is $34.71, indicating an upside of 25.2% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
VICI 27.86 +0.20 +0.72%
Vici Properties Inc
$SPX 6,566.40 -45.43 -0.69%
S&P 500 Index
XLRE 41.64 -0.12 -0.29%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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