Don't Get Trapped Buying the Dip! Top Stock & Options Indicators You MUST Check First

Stock trader looking at charts by Antonio Diaz via iStock

Buying the dip sounds simple. The market drops, prices look cheaper, and it feels like an opportunity.

But in today’s market – driven by algorithmic trading, options positioning, and institutional flows – not every dip is an opportunity. Sometimes, they’re traps.

That’s why professional traders don’t just blindly “buy the dip.” They run a simple process that helps determine whether a dip is actually worth buying, or if you’re about to become exit liquidity for someone else’s trade.

Here’s the exact workflow.

Follow the Smart Money: Insiders and Politicians

The first step is understanding who is actually buying.

There are thousands of reasons insiders sell stock — taxes, diversification, compensation, or liquidity needs. But there is only one reason they consistently buy: They believe the price will go higher.

That’s why insider buying and politician trades are some of the most overlooked signals in the market. When executives or well-connected individuals start buying into weakness, it often signals confidence that the downside is limited and that future catalysts exist.

What you want to look for:

Cluster buying: multiple executives purchasing shares at the same time

Large individual buys: meaningful capital being deployed

Politician trades: especially in sectors tied to policy or funding

If no one with inside knowledge is stepping in during a dip, you have to ask yourself: Why should you?

This is where tools like Barchart’s Insider Trading Activity give you an edge, by allowing you to see where real money is positioning – not just what retail sentiment is saying.

Read the Put/Call Ratio: Don’t Follow the Crowd Too Early

Most traders misunderstand what’s actually happening during a dip. They assume that falling prices mean bearish sentiment.

But the options market often tells a completely different story. The key metric here is the Put/Call Open Interest Ratio .

This shows how many puts versus calls are being held, essentially revealing how traders are positioned.

If the stock is dropping and the put/call open interest ratio is also dropping, it means traders are becoming bullish, with the higher amount of calls relative to puts suggesting they’re expecting a bounce.

But sometimes that’s not a confirmation. It could be a warning.

If traders are still stubbornly optimistic during a decline, there’s a strong chance the move isn’t finished. This is how many traders get trapped: buying too early, before the real bottom forms.

Using the options put/call open interest ratio indicator, you can track speculative positioning on the chart and avoid stepping in before the market has capitulated.

The Real Edge: Gamma Exposure

This is the detail most traders never look at, but it’s where the real edge lives.

Options positioning creates price levels that the market reacts to, and that’s where gamma exposure can move stock prices – almost invisibly.

Two levels matter most during a dip:

1. The Put Wall

This refers to the strike with the largest concentration of put open interest. Think of it as a support level controlled by options positioning.

If price holds above the put wall → stability increases

If price breaks below → selling can accelerate fast

Because once that level fails, hedging flows push the market lower.

2. The Gamma Flip

This is the level where market makers’ activity switches from stabilizing price (positive gamma) to amplifying moves (negative gamma).

Above the gamma flip :

Market makers dampen volatility

Price action becomes more stable

Below the gamma flip:

Volatility increases

Moves become more aggressive

Dips turn into selloffs faster

Confirm the Trade with the Options Dashboard

Before entering any trade, you need to understand the environment you’re trading in. The Barchart Options Dashboard gives you critical pieces of information that can make or break your setup:

1. Volatility Trend (IV)

Implied volatility directly impacts option pricing:

If volatility is elevated, premiums are expensive.

If it’s falling, premiums are shrinking.

Buying options at the wrong volatility level can hurt your trade, even if you’re right on direction.

2. Expected Move

This shows how much the market expects the stock to move over a given time period.

If a stock has an expected move of $8 this week and your stop is only $2 away, you’re not trading — you’re gambling. You’re likely to get stopped out by normal price movement, not because your idea was wrong.

3. Trend Confirmation

Is the stock stabilizing, or is it still in a clear downtrend? Many traders try to catch falling knives without realizing the trend hasn’t actually shifted. A “dip” in a downtrend is often just a continuation move.

When all of these align — volatility, expected move, and trend — you finally have a trade with context. Not just a guess.

The Bottom Line

Most traders approach dips emotionally. They see red and assume opportunity. But the market doesn’t reward impulse; it rewards positioning.

Before you buy your next dip, run this simple audit:

Follow the smart money

Read the options positioning

Confirm with volatility and expected move

Because if you’re not using this information, you’re simply guessing.