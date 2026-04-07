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What You Need to Know Ahead of PTC Inc.'s Earnings Release

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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PTC Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
PTC Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Boston, Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. (PTC) is a software company that provides a comprehensive suite of high-end computer-aided design (CAD), product lifecycle management (PLM), and augmented reality (AR) solutions. Valued at a market cap of $17.2 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this software company to report a profit of $1.61 per share, up 10.3% from $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.58 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 30.6%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in September, analysts expect PTC to report a profit of $6.13 per share, down 8.4% from $6.69 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 5.7% year-over-year to $6.48 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of PTC have gained 3.3% over the past 52 weeks, considerably lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.3% return and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK48% uptick over the same time period. 

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PTC’s recent weakness isn’t really about the company itself; it’s more a reflection of the broader struggles in the sector. Technology stocks have gone through bouts of volatility as rapid advances in AI continue to reshape expectations. The pullback has sparked concerns that the AI wave could disrupt markets in unpredictable ways and challenge traditional software business models. Those worries are beginning to spill over beyond tech, with investors reassessing prospects across sectors such as consumer staples, energy, and industrials as new AI-driven capabilities enter the market.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about PTC’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a "Moderate Buy,” six suggest "Hold," and one indicates a "Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for PTC is $192.33, indicating a 33.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,561.50 -50.33 -0.76%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 134.18 -2.60 -1.90%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
PTC 142.72 -1.64 -1.14%
Ptc Inc

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