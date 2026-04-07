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Crown Castle's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Crown Castle Inc logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Valued at $37.8 billion by market cap, the company manages and offers wireless communication coverage and infrastructure sites in the U.S. and Australia. The leading provider of wireless infrastructure is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CCI to report an FFO of $0.97 per share on a diluted basis, down 11.8% from $1.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect CCI to report FFO of $4.23 per share, down 3% from $4.36 per share in fiscal 2025. However, its FFO is expected to rise 15.1% year over year to $4.87 per share in fiscal 2027. 

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CCI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 30.3% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 14.3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE7.2% uptick over the same time frame.

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On Feb. 4, CCI shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its FFO of $1.12 per share surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.07 per share. The company’s revenue was $1.07 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.05 billion. CCI expects full-year FFO in the range of $4.38 to $4.49 per share.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CCI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” CCI’s average analyst price target is $97.74, indicating a potential upside of 12.9% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
CCI 86.16 -0.41 -0.47%
Crown Castle Inc
XLRE 41.55 -0.21 -0.50%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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