Corn Starting Off Tuesday with Turnaround Losses

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 cents on Tuesday morning. Futures got a pop coming out of the Easter holiday weekend, with contracts closing 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents in the green. Open interest was down 2,386 contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 3/4 cents at $4.14 1/4.

The inaugural Crop Progress report for 2026 showed the US corn crop at 3% planted, which was ahead of the 2% average over the last 5 years. All states reporting progress were ahead of normal.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 2.002 MMT (78.82 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 4/2. That was 24.09% above the same week last year and 6.50% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 540,498 MT, with 401,862 MT shipped to Japan and 200,076 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 48.47 MMT (1.908 bbu) of corn shipped since September 1, which is 35.82% above the same period last year.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.14 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.65 1/4, up 2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.83, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.40 3/8, up 2 1/2 cents,