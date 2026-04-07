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Corn Starting Off Tuesday with Turnaround Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock
Spring filed with sprouts of corn via Shutterstock

Corn prices are down 1 to 2 cents on Tuesday morning. Futures got a pop coming out of the Easter holiday weekend, with contracts closing 1 ¾ to 2 ½ cents in the green. Open interest was down 2,386 contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 3/4 cents at $4.14 1/4. 

The inaugural Crop Progress report for 2026 showed the US corn crop at 3% planted, which was ahead of the 2% average over the last 5 years.  All states reporting progress were ahead of normal.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 2.002 MMT (78.82 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 4/2. That was 24.09% above the same week last year and 6.50% larger than the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 540,498 MT, with 401,862 MT shipped to Japan and 200,076 MT to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 48.47 MMT (1.908 bbu) of corn shipped since September 1, which is 35.82% above the same period last year.

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.14 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.65 1/4, up 2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.83, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.40 3/8, up 2 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 482-4 -0-4 -0.10%
Corn
ZCN26 464-2 -1-0 -0.21%
Corn
ZCK26 453-0 -1-0 -0.22%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.4283 -0.0051 -0.12%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.1329 -0.0100 -0.24%
US Corn Price Idx

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