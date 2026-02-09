Corn Closes Monday with Losses

Corn futures settled the Monday session with contracts down 1 to 2 cents at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/2 cents at $3.95 1/4.

Export Inspections data showed corn shipments at 1.308 MMT (51.49 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 5. That was up 14.01% from the week prior, but down 4.19% the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 476,628 MT, with 187,063 MT to Japan and 135,816 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 33.93 MMT (1.336 bbu), which is up 46.72% yr/yr.

USDA’s WASDE will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for no major changes to the US ending stocks number, with an average trade guess of 2.215 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey. The world numbers are expected to see an update, with Brazil corn production estimated up 1.3 MMT to 132.3 MMT.

Brazil’s first corn crop is listed at 15% harvested according to AgRural, ahead of the 19% pace from last year. The second crop planting has reached 22%, which is slightly ahead of the 20% pace from 2025.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.95 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.37, down 1 3/4 cents,