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What to Expect From EQT’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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EQT Corp logo and stock chart- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
EQT Corp logo and stock chart- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $37.3 billion, EQT Corporation (EQT) is a leading producer of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is one of the largest natural gas producers in the United States, with a strong operational focus in the Appalachian Basin, notably the Marcellus and Utica shale formations.

The energy giant is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 soon. Before this event, analysts expect this energy company to report a profit of $2.15 per share, up 82.2% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For FY2026, analysts expect EQT to report a profit of $4.49 per share, representing a notable 47.2% increase from $3.05 per share in fiscal 2025. 

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EQT has surged 31% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX30.3% uptick but trailing the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE51.6% gain over the same time frame.

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EQT Corporation fell 3.1% on Apr. 1 in afternoon trading as de-escalation signals in the U.S.-Iran conflict led to a pullback in crude oil prices, weakening sentiment across the broader energy sector. The drop in oil, driven by expectations of reduced geopolitical risk and the unwinding of the “war premium,” dampened investor appetite for energy equities, including natural gas-focused producers like EQT. Additionally, the stock faced pressure from profit-taking, as traders locked in gains following a strong run-up in energy names during the conflict period, amplifying the downside move.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about EQT’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 27 analysts covering the stock, 22 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and four suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for EQT is $68.40, indicating a 13.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 59.86 +0.18 +0.30%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,611.83 +29.14 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
EQT 60.60 +0.20 +0.33%
Eqt Corp

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