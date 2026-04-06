NVR's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. ( NVR ) is a homebuilder that constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. Valued at a market cap of $18.5 billion , the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this homebuilder to report a profit of $81.66 per share , down 13.9% from $94.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $121.54 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 15.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NVR to report a profit of $417.40 per share, down 4.4% from $436.55 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $469.70 in fiscal 2027.

NVR has declined 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 30% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 18.9% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 28, shares of NVR gained 1.7% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s homebuilding revenue fell 5.2% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, but handily exceeded analyst estimates by 12.3%. Moreover, its EPS of $121.54 decreased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter, topping consensus expectations of $104.96.