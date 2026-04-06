NVR's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. (NVR) is a homebuilder that constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. Valued at a market cap of $18.5 billion, the company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.
Before this event, analysts expect this homebuilder to report a profit of $81.66 per share, down 13.9% from $94.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $121.54 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 15.8%.
For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NVR to report a profit of $417.40 per share, down 4.4% from $436.55 per share in fiscal 2025. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to grow 12.5% year-over-year to $469.70 in fiscal 2027.
NVR has declined 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 30% return and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 18.9% uptick over the same time period.
On Jan. 28, shares of NVR gained 1.7% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s homebuilding revenue fell 5.2% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, but handily exceeded analyst estimates by 12.3%. Moreover, its EPS of $121.54 decreased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter, topping consensus expectations of $104.96.
Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about NVR’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," and seven suggest "Hold." The mean price target for NVR is $7,916.17, indicating a 17.9% potential upside from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.