MSCI Inc.'s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

New York-based MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) provides research-based data, analytics, and indexes, supported by advanced technology worldwide. The company has a market cap of $40 billion and provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, performance benchmarking, portfolio construction and rebalancing, asset allocation and related services.

MSCI is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.38 on a diluted basis, up 9.5% from $4 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $19.44, up 12.5% from $17.28 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.2% year over year (YoY) to $22 in fiscal 2027.

MSCI stock has declined 5.4% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 12.1% rise during the same time frame.

On Jan. 28, MSCI stock rose 5.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased nearly 11% from the prior year’s quarter to $822.5 million. Moreover, its adjusted EPS also rose 11.5% from its year-ago value to $4.66. The company attributed this growth to higher asset-based fees and growth in recurring subscription revenue.