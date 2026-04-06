Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

MSCI Inc.'s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
MSCI Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
MSCI Inc logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock

New York-based MSCI Inc. (MSCI) provides research-based data, analytics, and indexes, supported by advanced technology worldwide. The company has a market cap of $40 billion and provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, performance benchmarking, portfolio construction and rebalancing, asset allocation and related services. 

MSCI is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $4.38 on a diluted basis, up 9.5% from $4 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $19.44, up 12.5% from $17.28 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 13.2% year over year (YoY) to $22 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

MSCI stock has declined 5.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX22% rise and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF12.1% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 28, MSCI stock rose 5.7% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue increased nearly 11% from the prior year’s quarter to $822.5 million. Moreover, its adjusted EPS also rose 11.5% from its year-ago value to $4.66. The company attributed this growth to higher asset-based fees and growth in recurring subscription revenue.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MSCI, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Buy.” MSCI’s average analyst price target is $670.39, indicating an upside of 22.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 49.83 +0.30 +0.61%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,585.39 +2.70 +0.04%
S&P 500 Index
MSCI 547.39 +2.61 +0.48%
MSCI Inc

Most Popular News

Image of CEO Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 21
Biotech research by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Next Big AI Winner Might Not Be a Tech Company
NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 3
Nvidia Still Looks Cheap - Shorting Out-of-the-Money NVDA Put Options Is Attractive
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 3
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Super Micro May Have Just 7 Months to Prove SMCI Stock Is Investable
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.