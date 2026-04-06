What to Expect From Danaher Corporation's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Washington, D.C.-based Danaher Corporation ( DHR ) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, research, and industrial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $135.3 billion and operates through Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics segments.

DHR is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 21 , before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.94 on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $8.40, up 7.7% from $7.80 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 8.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.09 in fiscal 2027.

DHR stock has declined 6.8% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 22% rise and the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.7% rise during the same time frame.

On Feb. 17, DHR announced a definitive agreement to acquire Masimo Corporation ( MASI ), a leading specialty diagnostics provider of pulse oximetry and other patient monitoring solutions, primarily in acute care settings. The acquisition greatly strengthens the company’s diagnostics franchise, combining its advanced sensor technology and AI-enabled monitoring to bring powerful new capabilities to Danaher’s repertoire. Despite an intraday 2.9% downturn, DHR stock rose 1.1% in the following trading session.