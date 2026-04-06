What to Expect From Verizon Communications' Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $208.4 billion , Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) provides communications, technology, information, and streaming products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities. The New York-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Monday, Apr. 27.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this telecom company to report a profit of $1.23 per share , up 3.4% from $1.19 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has topped Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2025, VZ’s EPS of $1.09 outpaced the consensus estimates by 2.8%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VZ to report a profit of $4.94 per share, representing a 4.9% increase from $4.71 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 6.5% year-over-year to $5.26 in fiscal 2027.

VZ has gained 10.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22% return and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLC ) 15.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Jan. 30, VZ shares surged 11.8% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s adjusted EPS of $1.09 declined marginally year-over-year, but topped analyst expectations of $1.06. Additionally, it reported more than 1 million total net additions across mobility and broadband , the highest reported quarterly net additions since 2019, with 616,000 postpaid phone net additions. Meanwhile, its operating revenue of $36.4 billion surpassed consensus forecasts of $35.9 billion.