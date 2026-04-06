Here's What to Expect From Northern Trust's Next Earnings Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, offers wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions. Valued at $26.4 billion by market cap, the company manages approximately $1 trillion in assets under management offering investment strategies that appropriately compensate investors for risk. Its services include mutual funds, ETFs, multi-asset solutions, retirement plan solutions, and outsourced investment solutions. The market leader in wealth management services is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Apr. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NTRS to report a profit of $2.27 per share on a diluted basis, up 19.5% from $1.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect NTRS to report EPS of $10.09, up 12% from $9.01 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.1% year over year to $11.11 in fiscal 2027.

NTRS stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 44.1% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 1.3% dip over the same time frame.

NTRS' outperformance is driven by strong trust fee growth, higher net interest income, and disciplined cost management. The company's focus on deepened client relationships, AI-driven automation, and private markets expansion also contributed to its success.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NTRS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” three give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell.” NTRS’ average analyst price target is $157.39, indicating a potential upside of 10.6% from the current levels.