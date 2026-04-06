What to Expect From Lockheed Martin's Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is an aerospace and defense company that researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains technology systems, products, and services. Valued at $143.5 billion by market cap, the company’s businesses span space, telecommunications, electronics, information and services, aeronautics, energy, and systems integration. The world's largest defense contractor is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LMT to report a profit of $6.73 per share on a diluted basis, down 7.6% from $7.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect LMT to report EPS of $29.93, up 4.9% from $28.52 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.8% year over year to $32.27 in fiscal 2027.

LMT stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 22% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 37.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 23.1% gains over the same time frame.

LMT's strong performance is driven by a record $194 billion backlog and rising demand for advanced defense technologies, including combat-proven systems like F-35 and THAAD. The company is investing $3.5 billion to expand capacity and advance next-generation technologies.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LMT stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 16 give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” LMT’s average analyst price target is $655.91, indicating a potential upside of 5.3% from the current levels.