Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Showing Weakness on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay
Corn, unhusked - by MabelAmber via Pixabay

Corn futures are trading with Monday midday losses of 2 to 3 cents so far. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 2 1/2 cents at $3.94 1/4. 

Export Inspections data showed corn shipments at 1.308 MMT (51.49 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 5. That was up 14.01% from the week prior, but down 4.19% the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 476,628 MT, with 187,063 MT to Japan and 135,816 MT to Colombia. Marketing year shipments have totaled 33.93 MMT (1.336 bbu), which is up 46.72% yr/yr.

USDA’s WASDE will be out on Tuesday, with traders looking for no major changes to the US ending stocks number, with an average trade guess of 2.215 bbu according to a Bloomberg survey. The world numbers are expected to see an update, with  Brazil corn production estimated up 1.3 MMT to 132.3 MMT.

CFTC data showed a total of 3,464 contracts trimmed from the spec net short position in corn futures and options in the week of February 3. That net short stood at 68,786 contracts on that date.

Brazil’s first corn crop is listed at 15% harvested according to AgRural, ahead of the 19% pace from last year. The second crop planting has reached 22%, which is slightly ahead of the 20% pace from 2025.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.27 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.36, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/4, down 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 437-0s -1-6 -0.40%
Corn
ZCH26 428-6s -1-4 -0.35%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9534 -0.0138 -0.35%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
These 3 Dividend Stocks Combine Income, Momentum, and Upside
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Reducing Uncertainty in an Uncertain World (AMZN, CHWY, EXPE)
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity Alert: 3 Stocks Setting Up for Major Profit Potential
Conoco Phillips gas station- by helen89 via iStock 4
ConocoPhillips Stock Still Looks Cheap - What's The Best Play Here?
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Climb After Tech Rout, Amazon Slips on CapEx Blowout
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot