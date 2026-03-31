1 Winning Trade Idea to Play Fertilizer Shortages and Rising Prices

July corn (ZCN26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for July corn futures that prices are in a choppy uptrend on the daily bar chart. The corn bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage and the current path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher.

Fundamentally, global and domestic demand for corn remains solid. Fertilizer shortages and high costs for fertilizer may also prompt less planted U.S. corn acres this growing season.

A move in July corn futures above chart resistance at $4.70 would give the bulls fresh strength and it would also would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.15 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is lcoated at $4.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):