Here's What to Expect From West Pharmaceutical's Next Earnings Report

Exton, Pennsylvania-based West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. ( WST ) designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.7 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.68 on a diluted basis, up 15.9% from $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.92, up 8.6% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.5% year over year (YoY) to $8.91 in fiscal 2027.

WST stock has grown 10.3% over the past 52 weeks , underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 13.7% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) marginal decline during the same time frame.

On Feb. 13, WST stock grew 2.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales increased 7.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $805 million, driven by strong double-digit organic growth in its High-Value Product (HVP) Components sales, which also led the company to exceed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.29, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates .