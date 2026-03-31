Here's What to Expect From West Pharmaceutical's Next Earnings Report

Exton, Pennsylvania-based West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $17.7 billion and is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $1.68 on a diluted basis, up 15.9% from $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.
For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $7.92, up 8.6% from $7.29 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 12.5% year over year (YoY) to $8.91 in fiscal 2027.
WST stock has grown 10.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.7% rise but rallying the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) marginal decline during the same time frame.
On Feb. 13, WST stock grew 2.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s net sales increased 7.5% from the prior year’s quarter to $805 million, driven by strong double-digit organic growth in its High-Value Product (HVP) Components sales, which also led the company to exceed Wall Street estimates. Moreover, the company’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $7.29, also coming in on top of the Street’s estimates.
Analysts are highly bullish on WST, with the stock having a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, 13 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” and three suggest a “Hold.” WST’s average analyst price target is $319.07, indicating an upside of 30.2% from the current levels.
On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.