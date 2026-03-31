What You Need to Know Ahead of Textron’s Earnings Release

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) is a diversified industrial conglomerate best known for its footprint in aerospace, defense, and specialized vehicles. Valued at a market cap of $15.2 billion, its key businesses include Textron Aviation, Bell helicopters, Textron Systems, and an industrial segment featuring products like E-Z-GO golf carts.

The weapon titan is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this aerospace and defense company to report a profit of $1.29 per share, up marginally from $1.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT to report a profit of $6.53 per share, up 7.1% from $6.10 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.4% year-over-year to $7.34 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of TXT have surged 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13.7% return but lagging behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 20.3% uptick over the same time period.

On Feb. 24, Textron announced that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be distributed on April 1, 2026, to shareholders who were on record as of the close of business on March 13, 2026, reflecting the company’s continued return of capital to investors.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TXT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and 11 indicate "Hold.” The mean price target for TXT is $98.86, indicating a 15% potential upside from the current levels.