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What You Need to Know Ahead of Textron’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) is a diversified industrial conglomerate best known for its footprint in aerospace, defense, and specialized vehicles. Valued at a market cap of $15.2 billion, its key businesses include Textron Aviation, Bell helicopters, Textron Systems, and an industrial segment featuring products like E-Z-GO golf carts. 

The weapon titan is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 on Thursday, Apr. 30, before the market opens.  Ahead of this event, analysts expect this aerospace and defense company to report a profit of $1.29 per share, up marginally from $1.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another quarter.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT to report a profit of $6.53 per share, up 7.1% from $6.10 per share in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to further grow 12.4% year-over-year to $7.34 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of TXT have surged 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% return but lagging behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.3% uptick over the same time period.

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On Feb. 24, Textron announced that its Board of Directors had approved a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be distributed on April 1, 2026, to shareholders who were on record as of the close of business on March 13, 2026, reflecting the company’s continued return of capital to investors.     

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TXT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," and 11 indicate "Hold.” The mean price target for TXT is $98.86, indicating a 15% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 85.95 -1.52 -1.74%
Textron Inc
XLI 156.61 -2.59 -1.63%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,343.72 unch unch
S&P 500 Index

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