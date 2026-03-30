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What to Expect From Old Dominion Freight Line's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc_ outside sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc_ outside sign-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $39.3 billion, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional, and national freight services, along with expedited transportation and supply chain solutions. It operates a large fleet of tractors and trailers to support its extensive logistics network across North America.

The Thomasville, North Carolina-based company is scheduled to release its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast ODFL to post an EPS of $1.05, a decrease of 11.8% from $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the trucking company to report an EPS of $5.10, up 5.4% from $4.84 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is anticipated to surge 20.4% year-over-year to $6.14 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line have returned 10.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX11.9% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI23% increase over the same period.

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Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line climbed 9.9% on Feb. 4 after the company reported Q4 2025 EPS of $1.09 and revenue of $1.31 billion, both beating Wall Street expectations. Investors reacted positively despite a year-over-year decline, as the earnings beat signaled stronger-than-expected performance in a challenging environment, supported by pricing discipline and a 4.9% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges).

Analysts' consensus view on ODFL stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," 12 suggest "Hold," and four advise "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target of $203.69 is a premium of 8.2% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 158.25 -0.95 -0.60%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,385.28 +16.43 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
ODFL 193.33 +4.99 +2.65%
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

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